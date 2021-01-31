NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police shut down part of Washington Street near 104th Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Northglenn police say the driver of a black SUV was driving recklessly and hit and killed a pedestrian.

Northglenn officers say they saw the SUV run into a fence north of Muriel Drive and Washington St. Police only identified the victim as a female.

“It is a dangerous street,” said Janice Kerley, a nearby resident.

While Kerley did not witness the hit-and-run itself, she did see the response and crime scene that followed.

“Really sad. And to see her laying there, and the guy just drives off like he doesn’t really care,” Kerley told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “He hit her, sure. But, at least stop.”

Thornton police say the incident started in their jurisdiction, but is being investigated by Northglenn police.

Investigators in Thornton believe the driver was under the influence, but Northglenn investigators could not confirm that.

That suspect is now in custody.

Kerley said she would never forget seeing the victim’s lifeless body left on the sidewalk as the 27-year-old suspect was apprehended nearby.

“I hope they get handed the maximum sentence that they can give him. And, I hope he sleeps really good tonight. Karma, it will get you,” Kerley said.

Anyone with more information is asked to please contact Detective Jamie Thibodeau at 303.450.8875 or jthibodeau@northglenn.org.