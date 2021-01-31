DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a wild weather week ahead with the potential for a 60-degree temperature swing in many areas starting late Wednesday. We have a little something for everyone in this extended forecast.

The new week will start off dry and mild in Colorado thanks to a blocking ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere. Temperatures will be about 5-7 degrees above normal today around the state. It will be even warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs running as much as 10-15 degrees above normal. Gusty west and southwest winds will help boost the temps over the next few days.

Things will start to change during the day on Wednesday as a trough of low pressure digs in from the northwest. It will send a strong cold front across the state by late in the day with the potential for rain showers in Denver. As the cold air moves in the rain will change to light snow by Thursday morning if it lasts long enough. It’s a timing issue and we are still a few days away so stay tuned to see how it all comes together.

Chilly temperatures will hang out through Friday as the trough of low pressure deepens over the western United States. This will allow a bitter cold air mass to come straight down from the North Pole.

That cold front should arrive into Colorado sometime late Friday with another chance for light snow and a few days of arctic cold weather. Right now it looks like this cold and snowy weather pattern will stick around into early next week.