CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:104th Avenue, Deadly Crash, Fatal Crash, Northglenn News, Northglenn Police, Thornton News, Thornton Police, Washington Street

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police shut down part of Washington Street near 104th Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Northglenn police say the driver of a black SUV was driving recklessly and hit and killed a pedestrian.

(credit: CBS)

Northglenn officers say they saw the SUV run into a fence north of Muriel Drive and Washington St. Police only identified the victim as a female.

Thornton police say the incident started in their jurisdiction, but is being investigated by Northglenn police.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators in Thornton believe the driver was under the influence, but Northglenn investigators could not confirm that.

(credit: CBS)

That suspect is now in custody.

Anyone with more information is asked to please contact Detective Jamie Thibodeau at 303.450.8875 or jthibodeau@northglenn.org.

Danielle Chavira