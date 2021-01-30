NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police shut down part of Washington Street near 104th Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Northglenn police say the driver of a black SUV was driving recklessly and hit and killed a pedestrian.
Northglenn officers say they saw the SUV run into a fence north of Muriel Drive and Washington St. Police only identified the victim as a female.
Thornton police say the incident started in their jurisdiction, but is being investigated by Northglenn police.
Investigators in Thornton believe the driver was under the influence, but Northglenn investigators could not confirm that.
That suspect is now in custody.
Anyone with more information is asked to please contact Detective Jamie Thibodeau at 303.450.8875 or jthibodeau@northglenn.org.