COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Receives First Dose Of VaccineGov. Jared Polis received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Colorado Health Leaders Asking Public For Input On New COVID DialThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment wants to hear from the public about an idea of a new COVID-19 dial.

COVID In Colorado: Vaccinations To Soon Be Available To Coloradans 65+The system has been challenged by the difficulty many older Coloradans have with online sign-ups or even lack of access.

Double Masking? A Good-Fitting Mask May Be A Better Option For Preventing Spread Of COVIDAs more contagious strains of the coronavirus continue to spread, experts in Colorado say multiple masks aren’t as necessary as a good fitting mask.

Some Teachers Feel Relief After Moving Up In Colorado's COVID Vaccine PlanTeachers and childcare workers will move up in Colorado’s plan for vaccine distribution. Gov. Jared Polis announced that Pre-K thru 12 educators and licensed childcare workers can get vaccinated starting Feb. 8.

Colorado Teachers Among Those Eligible To Get COVID Vaccine Next MonthGov. Jared Polis announced Friday that more people will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine next month.