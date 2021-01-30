LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — A 33-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record and numerous trips to prison is at large after allegedly stabbing another man in the neck Saturday morning.
Nicholas Mango faces charges of 2nd Degree Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Assault, and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.
The victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to the Medical Center of the Rockies. He underwent surgery, per the Loveland Police Department, but a man’s medical condition was not publicly released. His injuries were described by LPD as life-threatening wounds caused by a knife.
Officers responded to the 300 blocker of Frederick Drive at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Several witnesses identified Mango as the suspect. Investigators believe there are no other suspects.
No motive has been determined yet by detectives.
Mango’s criminal record in Colorado stretches back to 2012, according to online records. He has been twice sentenced to the Colorado Department of Corrections for drugs, weapons, theft and burglary infractions, among others. Rarely did Mango adhere to a judge’s original sentence. In one case, six warrants were issued for his repeated violation of the terms of his probation.