WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of friends, family and firefighters gathered to honor the life of Westminster Fire Department Captain David Sagel during a procession and memorial service on Friday. Sagel died of work-related abdominal cancer on Sunday at the age of 54.
Flags were lowered to half-staff across Colorado on Friday in his honor. A procession made its way down Sheridan Boulevard to Grace Church in Arvada on Friday morning, where dozens of firefighters were waiting.
Sagel was a Colorado native from Fort Morgan who spent 34 years with the Westminster Fire Department. He is survived by his wife Pam and two sons.
“The outpouring of support that has been provided to Captain Sagel throughout the course of his treatment has been astonishing. Westminster Fire Department would like to thank everyone who has reached out in support of David during this time. We ask that you continue to keep his family and those around him in your thoughts and prayers,” the fire department wrote in a prepared statement.
Sagel was known for helping out in his community. He started a foster home renovation program in Adams County and Jefferson County that other firefighters helped out with and was the organizer of a car show that raised money for Children’s Hospital Colorado.