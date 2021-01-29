Colorado Teachers Among Those Eligible To Get COVID Vaccine Next MonthGov. Jared Polis announced Friday that more people will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine next month.

COVID In Weld County: Chiropractors, Dentists, Podiatrists Recruited To Help Vaccinate Rural ResidentsIn an effort to make sure every Coloradan can access a COVID vaccine when they want, Weld County health officials are recruiting non-traditional vaccine administers to help vaccinate rural residents.

COVID In Colorado: At-Home Testing Program For Teachers Begins Next WeekStarting next week, Colorado will launch a first of its kind at-home testing program for educators.

Uber Mask Argument Leads To Court Date For Breckenridge TouristA Breckenridge tourist is under investigation for harassment following two separate incidents. The first one was caught on the dash cam of an Uber driver.

COVID In Colorado: More Than Half Of Long-Term Care Facilities In Danger Of ClosingPart of the proposed budget for the state could make the situation even worse for Colorado's long-term care facilities.

COVID In Colorado: Rapid On-Call List Puts People On Standby For Unused Vaccine DosesSCL Health isn't letting any COVIDs vaccines go to waste. They’ve started a rapid on-call list for unused doses at the end of each day.