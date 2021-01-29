CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Boulder News

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Seasonal closures of open spaces in Boulder begin next week. It’s part of the city’s effort to protect where nesting peregrine falcons and birds of prey raise their young.

(credit: Ben Johnston)

Starting Feb. 1 through July 31, Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks will close several wildlife areas. Those include the third Flatiron, parts of Flagstaff Mountain, Lefthand Canyon Palisades and more.

(credit: Ben Johnston)

Designated trails near the closed areas will remain open.

LINK: Seasonal Closures Of Boulder Open Spaces Interactive Map

Jennifer McRae