BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Seasonal closures of open spaces in Boulder begin next week. It’s part of the city’s effort to protect where nesting peregrine falcons and birds of prey raise their young.
Starting Feb. 1 through July 31, Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks will close several wildlife areas. Those include the third Flatiron, parts of Flagstaff Mountain, Lefthand Canyon Palisades and more.
Designated trails near the closed areas will remain open.
LINK: Seasonal Closures Of Boulder Open Spaces Interactive Map