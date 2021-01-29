CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (AP/CBS4) – A Colorado man who is accused of using bear spray or mace on police officers in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot is being sent to Washington to face charges there. A federal magistrate judge ordered Friday that 24-year-old Robert Gieswein be sent to the nation’s capital to be prosecuted.

Robert Gieswein (credit: Teller County)

The Woodland Park man was indicted Wednesday on six counts, including three over allegedly assaulting police.

Robert Gieswein seen on the left (credit: FBI)

He is being held in custody because the judge earlier ruled that he posed a risk to the public because he went to the Capitol “prepared for battle” on Jan. 6 equipped with a baseball bat, a reinforced vest and an Army helmet.

