COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will allow a limited number of fans at this year’s race. Organizers made the announcement on Friday, saying they “couldn’t be more excited to welcome spectators back” following last year’s race in which fans weren’t allowed.
Fans of the “Race to the Clouds” had been waiting for a long time to know whether they would be allowed to attend the 2021 race and cheer on their favorite competitors.
The race will take place on June 27, and tickets will go on sale Monday for both race day events and practice day events. The 65 drivers and riders taking part in the race up Colorado’s most iconic mountain will also be announced on Monday.
“Our competitors will be thrilled to have the best motorsport fans in the world cheering them on,” Executive Director Megan Leatham said.