DENVER (CBS4) – The weekend will start off a little bit active in terms of the weather around Colorado as a cold front moves in from the west. The front has origins over the Pacific Ocean so it isn’t too terribly cold but you will notice a difference this weekend in places like Denver compared to highs on Friday.

Ahead of the front warm southerly winds will bring a very mild late January afternoon to the state. Behind it gusty wind from the west will be with us overnight and through most of Saturday. It will allow temperatures to drop by about 10 degrees but it will help clear out the brown cloud that has been hanging along the Front Range the last few days.

Snow will develop in the mountains Friday night and it will last through most of the day on Saturday. Most locations will end up in the 1 to 4 inch range but a few places may see as much as 6 to 8 inches.

The highest totals should end up coming from the San Juan Mountains where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Saturday morning for the potential to see some tough winter travel.

Looking ahead we will see warmer conditions return as early as Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds into the state. It will influence our weather into early next week before another weather change arrives by Wednesday.