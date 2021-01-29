GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Glendale are searching for a minivan and its occupants after the driver struck and injured a police officer who was outside his patrol car overnight. It happened at the HomeTowne Studios hotel at 4850 Leetsdale Drive just after 2 a.m.

The police officer was taken to the hospital and released a few hours later after being treated.

Authorities said a Chrysler Town and Country was spotted during a routine patrol in the hotel parking lot. It was backed into a parking space with the reverse lights still on. It had four people inside and an officer who went over to check out what was going on said the driver looked like he was slumped over the wheel.

Police described what happened next in a news release: “The vehicle was in reverse and the driver had his foot on the brake. The officer positioned his patrol car in front of the minivan to prevent it from driving off, called for other officers to assist and attempted to wake the driver of the vehicle. Initially, the driver was unresponsive. The officer was eventually able to contact the driver and opened the driver’s side door of the minivan. The driver appeared to be heavily intoxicated and refused to follow instructions given by the officers to place the vehicle into park. After a brief period, the driver looked away from the officer, placed the vehicle in drive and accelerated sharply.”

Right after the minivan left the space it struck two patrol cars and then also the officer with the back part of the vehicle as it was escaping.

Be on the lookout: Glendale Police are looking for a gold Chrysler Town and Country minivan. Idaho license plate K571711. The driver of the vehicle is wanted Vehicular Assault on a Police Officer. — Glendale CO Police (@Glendale_PD_CO) January 29, 2021

Anyone who spots the minivan is asked to call 911 or contact Glendale police at 303-759-1511. It was described as being gold with the Idaho license plate K571711.