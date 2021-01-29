(CBS4) – Businesses in Denver are getting ready to put in their applications Tuesday morning for pre-approval for the Five Star program to expand capacity. It’s still pending the state’s approval after Denver shows it has remained at below 350 COVID cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, but this week the positivity rate has begun to drop below that level.

Mark Dym, owner of Marco’s Coal Fired on Larimer Street near 21st, says he’ll go for it.

“We’re basically doing what we were doing before and a little bit more, it’s not that difficult. It may be difficult for those people who don’t want to do the right thing, right?”

Dym says he has been doing the right things. He’s lost friends to the coronavirus and realizes the severity.

“We just need the buy in to the masks and the social distancing. That’s what’s going to do it.”

He has two restaurants, one in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood and the other in Englewood, the latter of which is already Five Star certified. The program there, under the Tri-County Health Department in Arapahoe County, is already up and running. Denver has taken longer, partly due to the large number of businesses that may apply — 7000 restaurants, gyms, event centers and large retail operations.

The city has patched together dozens of auditors who will work with businesses to help them meet compliance by doing inspections after applications are submitted. Some come from a variety of city departments, others from organizations that are loaning them out to help, like Visit Denver. Doug Selbee is normally director of special projects for Denver Economic Development and Opportunity. But he’s now gotten training online in how to do the work.

“A lot of our senior leadership raised our hands and jumped into this.”

He will look at things like cleaning supplies to ensure they are anti-viral, HVAC system compliance, noting businesses should be using the best filters possible, table distance at restaurants and other similar criteria. The auditors will put the applications in for review by the city’s administrative committee which will look over the applications and if they approve, the business would get Five Star pre-certification. Full certification would take effect when the state allows the program to start.

“Our goal is that everybody (who) applies for the Five Star Program, that they get certified for Five Star,” he said. “However, we will not waiver or compromise anything health and safety wise.”

Competition for applications could be vigorous. The city will open applications at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, but only to 500 applicants. The next batch will be allowed to apply two weeks later.

Mark Dym says “100 percent,” he’ll be applying after getting Five Star status for his other restaurant in Englewood.

“The process was great, the inspector was great, we’re all working together and hopefully we’ll have the same experience here,” he said.

He would love to go up to 50 percent capacity from his current 25 percent for Super Bowl Sunday, but his dream is to be at 100 percent for the Colorado Rockies opener — typically an event in early April.

“By far it’s our biggest day of the year for 13 years we’ve been in business. And if we can be here for opening day, that will be the biggest we have ever had here in 13 years. That would be amazing, I will be dancing on the tables,” said Dym.

Beginning Feb. 2 at 10 a.m., businesses can apply for the Denver 5 Star Certification Program online at denver5star.org.