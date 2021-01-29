LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Littleton are searching for a carjacking suspect after he targeted a woman who was washing her van. She had pulled into the car wash when he walked in, opened the driver’s side door and pulled her out.
The video shows the woman parked at the Atlantis Car Wash on South Federal Circle. She tried to fight off the man but he ultimately grabbed her neck and bit her before pulling her to the ground and getting inside the van.
Littleton Police Investigating Carjacking. Anyone who may recognize this suspect or has any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Shiller at 303-795-3882. If anyone sees this stolen vehicle, please call 911 immediately.https://t.co/4D97OApLyS pic.twitter.com/Nmsac9cxIi
— Littleton, Colorado (@CityofLittleton) January 30, 2021
The driver is 63 years old and police said she was not seriously injured.
Investigators say the suspect is a white man, probably in his 40s, and the van is a 2011 grey Toyota Sienna with South Dakota license plates. It also has a “Practice Aloha” sticker on the back.