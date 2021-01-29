Double Masking? A Good-Fitting Mask May Be A Better Option For Preventing Spread Of COVIDAs more contagious strains of the coronavirus continue to spread, experts in Colorado say multiple masks aren’t as necessary as a good fitting mask.

Some Teachers Feel Relief After Moving Up In Colorado's COVID Vaccine PlanTeachers and childcare workers will move up in Colorado’s plan for vaccine distribution. Gov. Jared Polis announced that Pre-K thru 12 educators and licensed childcare workers can get vaccinated starting Feb. 8.

Colorado Teachers Among Those Eligible To Get COVID Vaccine Next MonthGov. Jared Polis announced Friday that more people will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine next month.

COVID In Weld County: Chiropractors, Dentists, Podiatrists Recruited To Help Vaccinate Rural ResidentsIn an effort to make sure every Coloradan can access a COVID vaccine when they want, Weld County health officials are recruiting non-traditional vaccine administers to help vaccinate rural residents.

COVID In Colorado: At-Home Testing Program For Teachers Begins Next WeekStarting next week, Colorado will launch a first of its kind at-home testing program for educators.

Uber Mask Argument Leads To Court Date For Breckenridge TouristA Breckenridge tourist is under investigation for harassment following two separate incidents. The first one was caught on the dash cam of an Uber driver.