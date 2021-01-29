PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — The man shot by a police officer at a mobile home park in Pueblo on Friday has been identified as 40-year-old James Justice.
Just after 12 p.m., Pueblo police officers were called to investigate reports that a man had threatened two people with a gun in the 4100 block of North Elizabeth Street.
One officer spotted the suspect walking in a parking lot of a business two blocks away. The officer approached the man — and investigators say he fired several rounds at the officer. The officer was not hit, but the officer’s patrol vehicle struck at least once.
The officer fired back but did not hit the suspect.
The suspect ran toward the Pueblo Grande mobile home park, at 999 Fortino Boulevard. Officers moved in to locate the suspect, but he was able to evade them for approximately 30 minutes.
“The suspect exchanged gunfire with officers on multiple separate occasions as he moved though the mobile home park,” investigators stated.
In the end, an officer shot the suspect in the thigh.
Officers took Justice into custody and provided medical aid until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to a local hospital. He is expected to survive and was last reported to be in stable condition.
Justice was on bond for charges of assault on peace officer at the time of this incident.
No officers were hurt.
The three involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.