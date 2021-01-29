SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The body of a 32-year-old Carbondale man was found Thursday afternoon in hazardous backcountry terrain near Snowmass ski area not far from Aspen. David Cross went snowboarding on Tuesday and was reported missing later that day.
Crews at the ski area who were conducting searches for Cross on Thursday morning found a ski track that lead to difficult terrain in an out-of-bounds area called West Willow. That’s where Cross’s body was eventually found.
Because of concerns over the steep and dangerous terrain, crews decided to wait until Friday to recover his body.