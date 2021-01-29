WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– In an effort to make sure every Coloradan can access a COVID vaccine when they want, Weld County health officials are recruiting non-traditional vaccine administers to help vaccinate rural residents. With state approval, the county is now recruiting the following licensed professionals to help roll out the COVID-19 vaccines:

Chiropractic

Dental

Nursing

Occupational Therapy

Optometry

Physical Therapy

Podiatry

Respiratory Therapy

Speech-Language Pathology

Surgical Assistants/Surgical Technologists

Veterinary Services

Weld County Health Department spokesperson Eric Aakko said the county hasn’t been given enough vaccine from the state to expand its vaccination reach right now. However, by recruiting licensed individuals now, Weld County hopes to be prepared to roll out rural vaccinations rapidly once more vaccine is made available.

“You have these big super vaccine events that are happening. However, in a place like Weld County we have 4,000 square miles. We have 32 municipalities, we have great distances for people to cover,” Aakko said. ”If we have a vaccine provider scattered in a number of these smaller communities, they may not have to travel more than a mile or two.”

RELATED: Updated Colorado Counties COVID Vaccine Distribution Information

Because most current COVID-19 vaccination locations are located in major metropolitan areas, Aakko said there is an inequity when it comes to vaccine accessibility. While the majority of vaccination locations are favorable to those who work and live near large hospitals or vaccination clinics, those who live dozens of miles away are unfairly unable to get their vaccines easily.

By recruiting state-approved administers for the vaccine in professions like dental, chiropractic and veterinary work, the county hopes to have them provide vaccinations to smaller town populations.

“These providers, a lot of them are in smaller towns, and can provide vaccines to people locally,” Aakko told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “What we just really want to do is be ready so that as more vaccine roles out, we will be ready and not scrambling.”

To become a community vaccine provider, you must meet the following criteria:

Must be credentialed/licensed in Colorado to possess or administer vaccines or provide vaccination services.

Sign and agree to the conditions in the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement.

Fully complete the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Provider Profile form for each location where COVID-19 vaccine will be administered, even if owned under a larger corporate or parent organization.

If you meet the previous criteria and would still like to offer your services, email VxProvider@weldgov.com to discuss your participation in the upcoming community vaccine efforts. Please note this is only for providing vaccine to the community. If you are interested in having your staff vaccinated please fill out the following survey: https://form.jotform.com/203514288992060

“When more vaccine becomes available we can get it out quickly and efficiently to the smaller rural communities. Whoever wants to get the vaccine can get the vaccine. That is really what we are trying to do,” Aakko said.