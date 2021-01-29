Grammy's Goodies In Wheat Ridge Gets An Assist From Police After Getting Anonymous DonationThe restaurant made food for deserving families after a donation and Denver police helped them find the families.

11 minutes ago

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Will Allow Fans For 2021 RaceThe Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will allow a limited number of fans at this year's race.

54 minutes ago

Internet Luring Case: Nathan Kempter From Highlands Ranch Gets 19 Years For Abducting 14-Year-Old Nebraska GirlA 34-year-old man from Highlands Ranch has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for picking up a 14-year-old Nebraska girl he met in a Reddit chat for runaways.

56 minutes ago

Sister Of Teen Suspect In Green Valley Ranch Arson Charged With Drug TraffickingA 23-year-old woman who was arrested along with three teen arson suspects is not charged with anything related to the deadly fire. Katie Johnston reports.

57 minutes ago

Polis: Teachers And People 65+ Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine Starting Feb. 8Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that more people will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine next month. Educators and people 65 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine starting on Feb. 8. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Rep. Lauren Boebert Blasts ‘Big Tech’ For Restricting Trading Of GameStop Stock, Calls For InvestigationSocial media is now involved in market trading like never before. This week, investors rallied on Reddit to make GameStop one of the hottest socks in the market — which hurt short sellers and hedge funds.

3 hours ago