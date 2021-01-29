DENVER (CBS4)– Starting next week, Colorado will launch a first of its kind at-home testing program for educators. This is part of a $15 million effort by the Gov. Jared Polis administration to increase COVID-19 safety protocols in school districts throughout the state.
Colorado is one of only three states chosen nationally to partner to expand use of rapid testing to help open THE economy and stop the virus.
The special testing is called “BinaxNOW,” developed by tech company Abbott.
The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment also had a hand in this process. It forged a partnership with Amazon and “eMed” to bring this testing to educators’ homes.
Colorado purchased two million of the at-home test kits, which will be delivered directly to the homes of teachers, staff, and selected students from hundreds of participating public and private schools across the state.
State officials are working to make home BinaxNOW tests available through the end of this school year to all districts and private schools that opt into the program.
The FDA has approved and CDPHE recommends that tests should be administered every five days.