WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Flags will be lowered to half-staff across Colorado on Friday to honor the life of Westminster Fire Department Captain David Sagel. Sagel died of work-related abdominal cancer on Sunday at the age of 54. A memorial service for him was set to take place on Friday morning.
Sagel was a Colorado native from Fort Morgan who spent 34 years with the Westminster Fire Department. He is survived by his wife and two sons.
“The outpouring of support that has been provided to Captain Sagel throughout the course of his treatment has been astonishing. Westminster Fire Department would like to thank everyone who has reached out in support of David during this time. We ask that you continue to keep his family and those around him in your thoughts and prayers,” the fire department wrote in a prepared statement.
Sagel was known for helping out in his community. He started a foster home renovation program in Adams County and Jefferson County that other firefighters helped out with and was the organizer of a car show that raised money for Children’s Hospital Colorado.
You can watch the memorial service for Sagel at Grace Church in Arvada in a live stream starting at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Westminster Fire Department Facebook page.