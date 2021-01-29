DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly a year into the pandemic, hospital workers are still on the front lines, and churches are bring them some relief. More than two dozen churches along the Front Range have stepped up to feed front line workers.

The congregations at 28 churches from Pueblo to Fort Collins have raised money to pay for 10,000 meals given to healthcare workers. The churches partner with restaurants to make the meals, and then deliver them to hospitals weekly.

Recently the folks at D Bar in Denver packed up delicious meals of fettucine alfredo with grilled chicken. They topped off the meals with a chocolate chunk or snickerdoodle cookie.

“They could have a really simple boxed lunch, but we really wanted to take it a step further, and do something special. So when they have a break in their day from tackling this pandemic, they can really stop and enjoy,” said Charles Kollmann, General Manager of D Bar Denver.

The Pearl Church in Denver paid for the meals, and helped deliver them to the healthcare workers at Denver Health. They’re delivering 100 meals a week to the hospital for 6-weeks.

“At the Pearl Church, we’re just one small part of seeing the community come together, and be truly one community,” Malia Sawyer told CBS4.

The congregations donate money for the meals, the restaurants get the business during a difficult economic time, and the healthcare workers get a much needed kindness during one of the most difficult years of their careers.

“They’re tired, and they’re stretched thin. And when we deliver them these meals, there’s sort of a sense of uplift, because they know the community’s rallying around them in support,” said Sharif Abdelhamid, Director of Patient Experience and Advocacy at Denver Health.

Denver Health has received more than 60,000 meals in the last 10 months for its employees.

LINK Denver Health Foundation