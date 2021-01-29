DENVER (CBS4)– The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver police need help identifying a bank robbery suspect. The man robed the TCF Bank off Evans and South Broadway on Tuesday.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s around 6-foot.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.