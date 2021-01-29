ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Professional skiers, snow boarders and adrenaline junkies are in Aspen this weekend for the 2021 X Games. The winter sporting event will look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The X Games are obviously different this year, there’s no crowds, no supporting fans. I’m obviously from Aspen, Colorado and that’s a big part of my game plan, unlike people around. I can feel the love and the energy there,” said Alex Ferreira, two-time ski SuperPipe gold medalist.
Other noteworthy competitors this weekend include Shaun White, Gus Kenworthy and Chloe Kim, who returns to competition after taking a year off to study at Princeton University.
Olympic champion Chloe Kim is competing in Aspen for her fifth gold medal on the superpipe.
Many of the X Games events will be livestreamed on Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit xgames.com/aspen.