BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A mental health and drug treatment facility in Boulder is temporarily shutting down after one of its counselors was charged with sexual assault. Jose Yepes, 48, of Lafayette, worked as a drug rehab counselor at the Warner House at 2833 Broadway Street and was arrested last Friday.
The arrest came after a female client said Yepes initiated sexual contact with her over the course of a month. Investigators believe there may be other victims in the community.
Warner House, which is located at 2833 Broadway Street, said in a statement that the facility will be shutting down for at least 8 weeks.
Yepes was employed as a milieu counselor — described as a therapist who assists individuals with crisis intervention, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, or mental health and behavioral disorder recovery. Warner House is one of four area facilities operated by Mental Health Partners. A spokesperson with Mental Health Partners, Kristina Shaw, told CBS4 after Yepes’s arrest that he worked full-time as a member of support staff in a group area and was not a licensed therapist. She said he was terminated Dec. 1, shortly after the initial complaint was received. Yepes had been hired Oct. 19.