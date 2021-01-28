(CBS4) — U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) is urging Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to make religious leaders eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1B of the distribution plan. Phase 1B includes individuals aged 70 and older, moderate risk healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential frontline workers.
Religious leaders are not currently listed in Colorado’s vaccination plan.
In a letter to Gov. Polis, Rep. Lamborn said religious leaders provide essential services and are critical as “comforters, counselors, and prayer-warriors.”
“They provide religious services, last rites, and communion to countless families,” Lamborn stated. “In addition, faith leaders are essential to funeral services and provide comfort to grieving families.”
Lamborn urged Polis to include religious leaders in the bottom half of the Phase 1B vaccine distribution plan.