(CBS4) – The findings from a first-of-its-kind study show light pollution can increase the likelihood of a preterm birth. Professor Laura Argys from the University of Colorado Denver worked on the research along with experts at Lehigh University and Lafayette College.
“Researchers discovered that light pollution leads to more than just wasted energy and washed-out starlight‚” CU Denver media officials wrote in a news release announcing the findings.
“We discovered that increased light pollution is linked to some pretty severe health challenges,” Argys said.
The study found light pollution’s effects on the body’s circadian rhythms can also lead to other issues for pregnant women, like a higher chance of delivering a baby with a reduced birthweight. Statistics from the CDC show that infants who are born too early can have a higher rate of disability and of dying.
Argys is hopeful that the study will encourage more local communities to take steps to lessen the amount of light pollution they generate at night.