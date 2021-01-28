COVID In Aurora: Virtual Reality Used In Teacher TrainingAurora Public Schools is using virtual reality to train some of its teachers. APS is the first school district in Colorado to partner with a VR simulator that allows teachers to practice and perfect their skills in real time.

2 minutes ago

COVID In Colorado: Nine School Districts To Receive Free Face MasksSome school districts in Colorado are getting free face masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

11 minutes ago

Bustang Outrider Tickets Can Be Purchased Through New AppBustang Outrider tickets can be purchased wherever you are. The Colorado Department of Transportation launched an app that allows riders to buy tickets on the phone.

26 minutes ago

Kokopelli Beer Company Suffers Another Setback When Propane Tank Was StolenA brewery trying to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic has another hurdle to clear. Kokopelli Beer Company had a new 100-pound propane tank stolen on Sunday night.

26 minutes ago