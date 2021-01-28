WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– A brewery trying to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic has another hurdle to clear. Kokopelli Beer Company had a new 100-pound propane tank stolen on Sunday night.
The business believes whoever took the tank cut the cable and put it inside a rental van before driving away. Now the brewery has to pay for the tank and replace the propane for its business.
Liquid Mechanics in Lafayette reported a similar burglary of a half dozen 20-pound gas canisters taken a few weeks ago.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Westminster police at (303) 658-4360.