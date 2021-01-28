COVID In Denver: New Policies At Union Station Bus Concourse Designed To Protect RTD Riders, EmployeesRTD is implementing new safety protocols in the Union Station bus concourse starting Wednesday. The new policies were put in place because of unsafe and problematic behavior in the terminal.

COVID In Colorado: National Jewish Health To Vaccinate 3,000 Over The WeekendNational Jewish Health is hard at work setting up mass vaccination events.

COVID In Weld County: Health Clinic Works To Reach Latino Community With Vaccine InformationAt Sunrise Community Health in Evans, just across the line from Greeley, people wait for care.

COVID In Colorado: Model Finds 1 in 115 Coloradans Currently InfectiousA new modeling report finds the number of COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Colorado.

UCHealth Preparing to Vaccinate 10,000 At Second Drive-thru EventPreparations are underway for this weekend’s mass vaccination drive thru event outside Coors Field, which will be the largest vaccination clinic yet in Colorado.

DPS Students Gain Access To Free Menstrual Hygiene Products... PeriodDenver’s City Council voted to remove local sales tax on menstrual hygiene products two years ago. In 2021, Denver Public Schools took it one step further and gave students access to these products- for free.