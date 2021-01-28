ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect accused of shooting two customers at a Dollar General in Adams County has been arrested. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnny McCaslin in the shooting.
The shooting happened at the store on Sheridan Boulevard near Interstate 76 on Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies say McCaslin, 48, is the man in the surveillance photos. They are still looking for a woman. They walked into the store together, but the woman bought something and walked out by herself.
Then deputies say McCaslin turned around and shot two people multiple times. McCaslin and the woman got away in a black BMW sedan with tinted windows.
The woman is described as being Hispanic and being of average weight and height with long brown hair. She was wearing a white and black shirt, jeans and white shoes. She had a black coat.
The two victims, a male and a female, were at the front counter of the store. The woman was in a wheelchair and deputies say she was with her son.