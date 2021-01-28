AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night in Aurora. Officers were called to the corner of North Havana Street and East 4th Way around 9:16 p.m.
Investigators said the suspect vehicle is a grey and beige SUV with front end damage. The SUV was last seen driving northbound on Havana Street.
Northbound Havana Street was closed late in the night while police investigated. Drivers were asked to stay out of the area to avoid delays.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 911. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).