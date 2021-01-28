ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — A biker bar infamous for hosting some of the wildest celebrations during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota is bringing its signature brand to Colorado. Michael Ballard, the owner of the Full Throttle Saloon, is setting up shop in Estes Park.
But Ballard says, unlike what you may have seen at the bar in his reality show, this will be a family-friendly business.
In a Facebook Live streamed from downtown Estes Park last week, Ballard announced he’d purchased the property on Elkhorn Avenue that is currently home to Bob and Tony’s Pizza — and plans to open a “boutique distillery.”
Ballard said the boutique will sell his line of moonshine, whiskey and vodka, as well as branded clothes and souvenirs, sauces, jams and jellies, and even scented candles.
Ballard said he’s looking to hire managers and employees for the new venture.
In a separate video streamed on Thursday, Ballard clarified that he would not be getting rid of Bob and Tony’s Pizza.
“We are keeping Bob and Tony’s pizzeria, it’s going to stay there, we’re not closing that up. It’s a great business, it’s doing good. It’s been a great staple of the community, it makes money, so I’m going to keep Bob and Tony’s pizza,” Ballard said.
Ballard said they also make hand sanitizer — and will be donating some to schools and churches and charity groups in Estes Park that might need it.
‘Full Throttle Saloon’ was a reality TV show that ran for five seasons on TruTV from 2009-2015.