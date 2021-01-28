The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater Reopened After RemodelTo commemorate the reopening they hosted a virtual celebration.

40 minutes ago

An Uber Driver In Summit County Called Police After Upset Passenger Hit HimThe Uber driver asked the passenger to wear their mask while in the car which upset the passenger.

42 minutes ago

Team Effort By Law Enforcement Agencies Is Making Driving Safer In Northern ColoradoWeld County Sherif officers and Colorado State Patrol have been working together to cut down on the number of deadly crashes on the roads.

44 minutes ago

Guadalupe Villanueva Arrested After Double Shooting Over Handicapped Parking SpotA 19-year-old man is under arrest in Texas and will face charges after a double shooting on South Federal Boulevard in Denver a month ago in which a man was hurt and a young girl was critically injured.

51 minutes ago

Debra Williams Identified As Second Victim In Crash With Denver Fire TruckA second person has died after last weekend's crash involving a vehicle and a Denver fire truck. Debra Williams, 53, was the passenger in a Honda Civic that was involved in a collision with a fire engine on Saturday, at the intersection of Speer Boulevard and Broadway.

51 minutes ago

Centura Health Hopes Vaccination Event Will Help Dispel Misinformation About CoronavirusCentura Health is working to raise awareness about the coronavirus vaccine in Colorado's Latino communities.

52 minutes ago