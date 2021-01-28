DENVER (CBS4) – The FBI office in Denver has identified and located a woman who might be able to help them identify a child victim of sexual exploitation. The FBI says the investigation into the exploitation is ongoing.
On Wednesday, investigators released images of the woman they refer to as “Jane Doe 43.” The woman is reportedly in her 20s or 30s.
Both Operation Rescue Me and the Endangered Child Alert Program were working with the FBI to find the woman. Her role in the investigation is not clear.
On Thursday, the FBI thanked the media and the public for helping them identify her.
“Jane Doe 43 has been identified and located. Please help the #FBI identify more unknown individuals who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of child victims in sexual exploitation investigations: fbi.gov/wanted/ecap,” the FBI tweeted.
Anyone with more information can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).