DENVER (CBS4) – Parents and community groups involved in recent polling about options available to families in Denver Public Schools say they want to see a plan to transition students back from remote learning and catch up on lost learning opportunities. Those involved in the polling said Wednesday they do not think schools will need more hours of teaching but a different approach to help students get on track for the next year of their education.

“Families are feeling really lost when it comes to how their student is doing in school,” said Ariel Taylor Smith, the co-founder of Transforming Education Now or TEN. “They want more information about whether or not their student is ready to move on to the next level.”

Polling conducted by a coalition of community groups including TEN found that most parents do like the options offered by DPS but two-thirds say their student is learning less with online learning.

It also found that one out of six parents, or 17 percent, moved their child out of the district to another public or private school. Others chose to home-school their student.

“The consistency and the structure, I think we’ve lost a lot of the structure along the way,” said John Johnson, a parent of an East High School junior. “8-4 or 8-2:45 is no longer structured. That’s the biggest thing.”

Smith says her organization and others want to see the district measure progress. They believe standardized tests will help everyone including teachers and parents know what students are learning and what they’re missing from their education. They also want the district to create a plan that will explain how to address the lost learning and make up for it during and after the pandemic.

“One of the bright spots that has come out of students learning from home is that we’re really discovering that learning can happen anywhere,” she said.

Expanded learning opportunities could be one way the district gets students back on track without asking for more hours of instruction from teachers. Resources like high intensity tutoring or after-school programs could cover the material missed during remote learning. While teaching in person is the preference for their education during the school day, Smith says embracing virtual schooling outside of that foundation could help to narrow the gap.

“We need to have sensible direction and prioritize those folks that are directly affected,” Johnson said.

Both Johnson and Smith say they cannot ask teachers to carry the burden to get students achieving at the next grade level for the new school year. But they hope the district will embrace their recommendations and work with teachers to announce a comprehensive plan.

The Colorado Education Association, the largest teachers union in the state, issued a statement on standardized testing this week. Teachers have expressed concern about using those metrics during such an unconventional school year and a chaotic time for the education system. CEA said it worries about using limited resources for testing during the pandemic.

In another statement earlier in the month, CEA also brought attention to the status of teachers on the vaccine schedule for COVID-19. The organization worries that with their members lower on the priority list, bringing classes back into the school would put teachers at a significant risk.

“They’re so many different struggles, and I just think we have to get to a point of a starting point,” Johnson said. “Once we get to a starting point, then we can move forward to see what we need to correct, some of the things that are of grave necessity.”