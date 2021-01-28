Rapid On-Call List Puts People On Standby For Unused COVID Vaccine DosesSCL Health isn't letting any COVIDs vaccines go to waste. They’ve started a rapid on-call list for unused doses at the end of each day.

Denver Emergency Operations Center Activated To Help Distribute COVID VaccinesAs Colorado anticipates an increase in COVID vaccines form the federal government, Denver is preparing for how best to distribute their share of doses and it includes activating their Emergency Operations Center.

COVID In Colorado: More Than Half Of Long-Term Care Facilities In Danger Of ClosingHundreds of long-term care facilities in Colorado are in danger of closing after the pandemic has taken its toll. Now, part of the proposed budget for the state could make their situation even worse.

Teachers, Staff Organize 'Walk In' At East High School To Urge Vaccines Before Return To In-Person LearningAbout two dozen teachers and other staff held a walk in at East High School on Thursday.

Uber Mask Argument Leads To Court Date For Breckenridge TouristA Breckenridge tourist is under investigation for harassment following two separate incidents. The first one was caught on the dash cam of an Uber driver.

Centura Health Hopes Vaccination Event Will Help Dispel Misinformation About CoronavirusCentura Health is working to raise awareness about the coronavirus vaccine in Colorado's Latino communities.