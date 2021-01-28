DENVER (CBS4) – Cleo Parker Robinson Dance has used downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve its already iconic program. On Thursday, the dance studio held a virtual blessing ceremony to celebrate recent upgrades.
The dance company now has a rebuilt stage, green screen, plus new sound and light technology. Construction began the week of Thanksgiving and wrapped up this week.
The project was made possible by $27,151 raised by the community, which was nearly twice the $14,000 goal.
Founder and artistic director Cleo Parker Robinson led the relaunch ceremony at the Historic Shorter AME Facility located at at 119 Park Avenue West.
“We couldn’t have done this without our unbelievable staff, advisory board, community, artists, dancers, technicians. Everybody made this happen,” Robinson said during the relaunch.
The upgraded facility will reopen in mid-March to 20 organizations that rent out space there. These groups include community film festivals, church groups, dancers, musicians, and performers.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary season. For more information about dance classes and performances, visit cleoparkerdance.org.