(CBS4) – A second person has died after last weekend’s crash involving a vehicle and a Denver fire truck. Debra Williams, 53, was the passenger in a Honda Civic that was involved in a collision with a fire engine on Saturday, at the intersection of Speer Boulevard and Broadway. Firefighters were responding to a call and the truck had its lights on and sirens blaring.
The driver Monica Charles, 38, died that day. A third person in the car was also was hurt.
A witness told CBS4 it appeared the driver of the car was trying to beat the fire truck through the intersection.
Police are investigating the operation of a system called Opticom that is supposed to change stoplights when an emergency vehicle approaches.
No firefighters were injured.