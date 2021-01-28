COVID In Aurora: Virtual Reality Used In Teacher TrainingAurora Public Schools is using virtual reality to train some of its teachers.

COVID In Colorado: Model Finds 1 in 115 Coloradans Currently InfectiousA new modeling report finds the number of COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Colorado.

COVID In Colorado: Nine School Districts To Receive Free Face MasksSome school districts in Colorado are getting free face masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

COVID In Denver: New Policies At Union Station Bus Concourse Designed To Protect RTD Riders, EmployeesRTD is implementing new safety protocols in the Union Station bus concourse starting Wednesday. The new policies were put in place because of unsafe and problematic behavior in the terminal.

COVID In Colorado: National Jewish Health To Vaccinate 3,000 Over The WeekendNational Jewish Health is hard at work setting up mass vaccination events.

COVID In Weld County: Health Clinic Works To Reach Latino Community With Vaccine InformationAt Sunrise Community Health in Evans, just across the line from Greeley, people wait for care.