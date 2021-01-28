DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are asking for help from the public after three deadly shootings on Tuesday.
A juvenile male was killed in a shooting that happened at East Maxwell place in Denver. Police said no arrests have been made in the case.
A man died at the hospital after a shooting at South Broadway and Virginia Avenue. Police said only that the investigation is ongoing.
Another man was found on the ground on East Colfax Avenue, near Holly Street, with a gunshot wound. He died later at the hospital. No arrests have been made in the case.
Police said anyone with information about any of the shootings is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.