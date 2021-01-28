CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Logan Smith

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) — A search for a 32-year-old Carbondale man resumed Thursday morning after no sign of him was found during a search Wednesday at Snowmass Ski Area.

David Cross was reported missing by a friend Tuesday evening.

He was last seen boarding the Village Express chairlift at Snowmass just before noon.

(credit: Snowmass Village Police Department/Facebook)

Members of the Snowmass Village Police Department, Aspen Skiing Company, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen gathered Thursday morning to begin a second day of searching the ski area.

David Cross. (credit: Snowmass Village Police Department/Facebook)

“We are concerned about his welfare,” the Snowmass Village Police Department stated on its Facebook page Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding Cross’s whereabouts is encouraged to call SVPD at 970-923-5330.

 

 

