SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) — A search for a 32-year-old Carbondale man resumed Thursday morning after no sign of him was found during a search Wednesday at Snowmass Ski Area.
David Cross was reported missing by a friend Tuesday evening.
He was last seen boarding the Village Express chairlift at Snowmass just before noon.
Members of the Snowmass Village Police Department, Aspen Skiing Company, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen gathered Thursday morning to begin a second day of searching the ski area.
“We are concerned about his welfare,” the Snowmass Village Police Department stated on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Anyone with information regarding Cross’s whereabouts is encouraged to call SVPD at 970-923-5330.