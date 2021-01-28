DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is working to remove all barriers to get people vaccinated. Health officials want to come to those in need if they can’t get to health officials as the vaccine rollout expands.
“We are assembling and actually started to deploy vaccination outreach teams to reach communities that can’t reach us, and it’s not enough just to think about when we think about equity. It’s not enough just to think about having many, many sites that people can access, we need to be thinking about using venues that people are comfortable going to, and we need to think about the registration process,” said Denver Public Health and Environment director Bob McDonald.
McDonald also emphasized that no one needs to pay for a COVID-19 vaccine and health insurance is not needed to get a vaccine.