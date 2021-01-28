DENVER (CBS4)– Some school districts in Colorado are getting free face masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The Colorado Outdoor Recreation Office has partnered with The North Face, Phunkshun Wear, Colorado Creative Industries and the Mile High Workshop to provide approximately 4,000 cloth face coverings to students across the state.
The North Face is funding the program through the Explore Fund. Mile High Workshop’s cut and sew program will create the final face coverings. The workshop helps create employment opportunities and job training for those recovering from addictions, homelessness and incarceration in the Denver-Aurora communities.
The Colorado Department of Education will then distribute the face-coverings to nine school districts that have the highest percentages of free and/or reduced lunch rates (K-12).