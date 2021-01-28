COVID In Colorado: More Than Half Of Long-Term Care Facilities In Danger Of ClosingHundreds of long-term care facilities in Colorado are in danger of closing after the pandemic has taken its toll. Now, part of the proposed budget for the state could make their situation even worse.

Teachers, Staff Organize 'Walk In' At East High School To Urge Vaccines Before Return To In-Person LearningAbout two dozen teachers and other staff held a walk in at East High School on Thursday.

Uber Mask Argument Leads To Court Date For Breckenridge TouristA Breckenridge tourist is under investigation for harassment following two separate incidents. The first one was caught on the dash cam of an Uber driver.

Centura Health Hopes Vaccination Event Will Help Dispel Misinformation About CoronavirusCentura Health is working to raise awareness about the coronavirus vaccine in Colorado's Latino communities.

COVID In Denver: Plans Move Forward To Include Those Who Can't Travel To Get VaccineThe City of Denver is working to remove all barriers to get people vaccinated. Health officials want to come to those in need if they can't get to health officials as the vaccine rollout expands.

Rep. Lamborn Asks Gov. Polis To Allow Vaccination Of Religious Leaders In Phase 1BIn a letter to Gov. Jared Polis, Rep. Doug Lamborn said religious leaders provide essential services and are critical as "comforters, counselors, and prayer-warriors."