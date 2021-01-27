DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A driver who was high when he struck and killed a motorcyclist has been sentenced to 8 years in prison. Manuel Frias pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
On the morning of Aug. 19, 2019, Thomas Neubert was riding his motorcycle to work when he was struck by Frias, 30, at North Piney Lake Road and East County Line Road in Douglas County.
As witnesses rushed to help Neubert, they told investigators that Frias left the scene.