Travel Experts Says 'Vaccination Passports' Could Be The New NormalAs more people receive vaccinations, the desire to return to semi-normal is greater than ever.

Persistence Pays Off For 2 Members Of Colorado's Now-Vaccinated 70+ PopulationPresident Joe Biden’s announcement that his administration is pushing out 16% more vaccine starting next week is welcome news in Colorado, but still far from what the state wants.

SCL Health Working On Mass Vaccination Event Geared Toward Underserved GroupsPark Hill United Methodist Church is putting faith into action as a community partner for SCL Health’s mass vaccination event next week.

Permanent Prosthesis Allows Father To Walk, Holding Hands With Daughter For First TimeAfter years in a wheelchair, an amputee from Basalt is thrilled to be walking with a new artificial leg. This one attaches directly to his thigh bone.

COVID In Colorado: Governor Cautiously Optimistic About Vaccine Supply & Incoming ShipmentColorado Gov. Jared Polis says the state will release new information on vaccinating Coloradans 65 years and older later this week.

RISE Funding Helps Schools Get Through Coronavirus Pandemic With Focus On Rural AreasColorado is issuing its second round of funding to help schools get through the pandemic. It's called RISE funding and it's really helping schools in rural parts of the state.