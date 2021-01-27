DENVER (CBS4) — Table tennis continues to be a heavy hitter when it comes to sports betting in Colorado. Table tennis generated $63.5 million in bets this year. Only football, baseball and basketball have generated more.
“…table tennis remains a popular draw in the state, even months after the return of major U.S. sports,” said Ian St. Clair, analyst for PlayColorado.com.
In December, table tennis was the fifth-most bet on sport in the state, with $10.9 million wagered, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. It came in behind NFL football, NBA basketball, NCAA basketball and NCAA football.
In November, table tennis drew $12.4 million in wagers across all sports books in Colorado, making it the third biggest sport for bettors here, behind only professional and college football, the New York Times reported.
Regulated sports betting began in Colorado on May 1, 2020.
Coloradans placed $1,185,754,617 in total wagers between May and December 2020, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.
RELATED: Colorado Sports Gambling Industry Reports Over $1 Billion In Wagers
Taxes collected by the state from sports betting in 2020 totaled $3,418,818.