By Danielle Chavira
WETMORE, Colo. (CBS4) – Five bear cubs will get another chance to live in the wild after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers released them into two dens near Pikes Peak. Officers built the dens last week.

The cubs were orphaned and spent months at the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore. There they “learned to fear humans” and gained weight to sustain hibernation.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

On Wednesday, officers tranquilized them before moving them.

“We’re going to take the hobbles off, the blindfolds, the muzzles, give them the reversal drug, and they could wake up literally within a minute,” one officer said.

Officers laid hay down to help keep the bears warm. Once the bears were given the reversal drug, officers closed the door and covered it with more hay.

