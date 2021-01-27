LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado man who murdered his mother, father and brother as a teenager in 1986 has been released on parole. Colorado Department of Corrections spokeswoman Annie Skinner says Larry Long was released from prison Jan. 5 after serving more than 35 years of his 48-year sentence on three counts of second-degree murder.
Skinner says Long had been eligible for parole since 1999 and had been denied. Police say Long, who was 18 when the killings occurred, stabbed to death his brother, 16-year-old Ronald “Randy” Long; his mother, 39-year-old Carol and his father, 41-year-old Larry Long Sr.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)