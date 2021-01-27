RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers traveling on Interstate 70 between Rifle and Glenwood Springs may experience delays on Wednesday. Eastbound lanes of I-70 will be impacted while crews work to recover a semi that crashed.
Drivers are advised to plan for major impacts in the eastbound lanes from 9 a.m. Wednesday until dark and possibly closures. Overwidth traffic must use a different route during these hours.
Crews will be recovering a FedEx truck from the Colorado River just west of Glenwood Springs. The truck was involved in a crash on Sunday. In order to recover the semi and two trailers, crews will need to use a crane.
The plan is to have the crane on the righthand side of eastbound I-70 while traffic moves slowly past the crane on the lefthand side. If there isn’t enough room, crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation will have to close all eastbound lanes.
The recovery work may be continued on Thursday depending on the progress that is made on Wednesday. If that happens, drivers will need to plan for delays once again in the eastbound lanes of I-70 between Rifle and Glenwood Springs.