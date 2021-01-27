DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined multiple city agencies virtually on Tuesday night to talk about President Joe Biden’s relief plan. It was part of a community outreach initiative called Cabinet in the Community.
Hancock says the goal is to connect the community with city leadership on a variety of issues like COVID-19, the vaccine distribution plan, zoning and transportation issues.
He specifically addressed the president’s bold plan to get more vaccines to states.
“There are really three areas that we want to focus on with regards to the $1.5 trillion plan; one, getting needles into the arms of every citizen. There is nothing that is more important at this point in time than making sure that happens; two, making sure that schools have the resources they need to safely reopen,” Hancock said. “And finally, getting relief to American families and individuals who have been absolutely devastated financially by this pandemic.”
The Cabinet in the Community events happen quarterly. Details of the next session have not been released.