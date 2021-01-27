DENVER (CBS4) — Free menstrual products are now available in restrooms in Denver Public Schools.
“FREE menstrual products have begun to arrive in restrooms across Denver Public Schools!” Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson wrote on Facebook.
Anderson acknowledged Caitlin Soch, the young woman who initiated the drive to make free feminine products available to students.
“I want to acknowledge the hard work of Caitlin Soch and our amazing facilities team at DPS for their work on FREE menstrual products prior to my tenure on the Denver School Board!” Anderson wrote.
