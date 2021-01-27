DENVER (CBS4) – The FBI office in Denver wants to find a woman who might be able to help them identify a child victim of sexual exploitation. The FBI says the investigation into the exploitation is ongoing.
Agents released images of the woman they refer to as “Jane Doe 43.” The woman is reportedly in her 20s or 30s.
Both Operation Rescue Me and the Endangered Child Alert Program are working with the FBI to find this woman.
Her role in the investigation is not clear.
Anyone with more information can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).