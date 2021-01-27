LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) – An excessive force lawsuit filed against the city of Loveland and four of its police officers has been settled for $290,000. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports Preston Sowl claimed the officers violated his constitutional rights by detaining and injuring him after he declined to talk to them while at the scene of an accident in September 2019.
The lawsuit alleged that Sowl declined to provide more information when asked and was injured while being detained. His attorney says the injury required Sowl to undergo shoulder replacement surgery.
Sowl was cited with obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest, but the charges were later dropped.
