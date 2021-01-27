DENVER (CBS4)– The driver of the Honda Civic that was killed in a crash with a Denver Fire Department vehicle has been identified as Monica Charles. The crash happened in a busy intersection on Saturday while fire crews were responding to a call.
Charles, 38, was driving with two other passengers on Saturday when the sedan collided with Denver Fire Rescue One at Speer Boulevard and Broadway. She was rushed to Denver Health where she was later pronounced dead. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said the cause of death is blunt force injuries. The other two passengers in the Civic were injured.
RELATED: Fire Truck Crash: Denver Fire Chief Shares ‘Heartfelt Sympathies’ To Family Of Victim
Police are investigating the operation of a system that is supposed to change stoplights when an emergency vehicle approaches called Opticom.