DENVER(CBS)- In the wake of Tuesday’s blast of snow cold air and fog covered much of the state on Wednesday morning. Freezing fog helped to make roads icy and brought visibility down to under a quarter mile.
Snowfall from a fast moving storm was not a ton but, did manage to make for slick roads for many on the morning drive.
Some of our CBS4 Weather Watchers reported some much needed moisture.
Wednesday morning lows were in the single digits to below zero for many to start the day. Denver’s official low at DIA dropped down to 4 degrees!
A high pressure ridge will move into the central Rockies to finish out the week. This will give the Denver and the eastern plains a warming trend thru Friday.
A weekend cold front will bring a cool down to the Front Range and another good blast of snow for the mountains.
Here is one of the weekend snow model forecasts for possible snow amounts by the end of the afternoon on Sunday.