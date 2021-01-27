DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a deadly shooting on East Colfax Avenue. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near Holly Street.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. Police have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting.
